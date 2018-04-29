Braves' Mike Soroka: Promotion could be coming
Soroka was scratched from his scheduled start Sunday at Triple-A Gwinnett, giving the Braves an option if neither Julio Teheran (back) nor Anibal Sanchez (hamstring) are able to pitch this week, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The Braves boast many intriguing, high-upside prospects in the upper levels of the minors, but none has shined brighter so far this season than Soroka, a 20-year-old right-hander. Through his first four starts with Gwinnett, Soroka has posted a 1.99 ERA and 24:5 K:BB in 22.2 innings, suggesting that he could be ready for a bigger challenge. At this point, Teheran appears hopeful that the back tightness he experiences his last time out will be resolved before his next scheduled turn Wednesday or Thursday against the Mets, while Sanchez is set to throw a bullpen session and do some sprinting Monday and could be ready to return from the 10-day disabled list to start Saturday against the Giants. The Braves will continue to track the progress of both injured hurlers early in the week before making any roster moves, but it appears Soroka may be the leading candidate for a spot start should an opening in the rotation arise.
More News
-
Braves' Mike Soroka: First career shutout•
-
Braves' Mike Soroka: Sharp again at Triple-A on Thursday•
-
Braves' Mike Soroka: Sparkles in Triple-A debut•
-
Braves' Mike Soroka: Assigned to Triple-A•
-
Braves' Mike Soroka: Strong start to spring continues Thursday•
-
Braves' Mike Soroka: Set for spring training•
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...