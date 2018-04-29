Soroka was scratched from his scheduled start Sunday at Triple-A Gwinnett, giving the Braves an option if neither Julio Teheran (back) nor Anibal Sanchez (hamstring) are able to pitch this week, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The Braves boast many intriguing, high-upside prospects in the upper levels of the minors, but none has shined brighter so far this season than Soroka, a 20-year-old right-hander. Through his first four starts with Gwinnett, Soroka has posted a 1.99 ERA and 24:5 K:BB in 22.2 innings, suggesting that he could be ready for a bigger challenge. At this point, Teheran appears hopeful that the back tightness he experiences his last time out will be resolved before his next scheduled turn Wednesday or Thursday against the Mets, while Sanchez is set to throw a bullpen session and do some sprinting Monday and could be ready to return from the 10-day disabled list to start Saturday against the Giants. The Braves will continue to track the progress of both injured hurlers early in the week before making any roster moves, but it appears Soroka may be the leading candidate for a spot start should an opening in the rotation arise.