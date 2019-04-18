Braves' Mike Soroka: Reaches 85 pitches
Soroka (0-1) allowed one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out six across five innings to take the loss Thursday against the Diamondbacks.
Soroka made his 2019 debut with the Braves Thursday and put together a strong performance, allowing his only run in the first inning. He racked up 13 swinging strikes on 85 total pitches and had his fastball averaging 94 mph and touching 96 mph, up from his marks last season. While the Braves will almost certainly continue to manage his innings, it was an encouraging first start for the 21-year-old.
