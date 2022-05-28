Soroka (Achilles) will join Atlanta's spring training facility in Florida to continue his rehab and will face live hitters at the team complex before eventually beginning a rehab assignment, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Soroka has been sidelined by a sequence of Achilles issues since August of 2020, and it looks as though his absence will last roughly two years before he finally returns to the big leagues. He's making encouraging progress, though it's unclear exactly when he'd be ready to begin his rehab assignment.