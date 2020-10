Soroka (Achilles) is expected to be ready to throw by the time spring training begins, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Soroka pitched just three times this season before tearing his Achilles tendon, and injury which required surgery. He's hoping to be ready to go by Opening Day, though the Braves will be cautious with the 23-year-old and will be willing to have him miss a start or two in the interests of his long-term health.