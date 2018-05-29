Soroka (shoulder) will make a minor-league rehab start with Low-A Rome on Friday, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Soroka came through a bullpen session earlier in the week with no issues, clearing the way for him to return to game action. It's unclear if the youngster will need another rehab start beyond Friday, but that will likely depend on how he feels after his first outing. Soroka, who hasn't pitched since May 12 due to a right shoulder strain, should immediately slot back into the Braves' rotation once healthy.

More News
Our Latest Stories