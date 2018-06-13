Braves' Mike Soroka: Reinstated from DL
Soroka (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Mets.
The right-hander rejoins the Braves after spending about a month on the DL while recovering from a bout of shoulder inflammation. Soroka looked strong in his two rehab starts with Low-A Rome prior to being activated and shouldn't face a limited pitch count as he rejoins the Atlanta rotation. With Soroka back in the fold, Anibal Sanchez will presumably transition to a long-relief role, while the Braves designated Luke Jackson for assignment to make room for the rookie.
