Braves' Mike Soroka: Reports to minors
The Braves optioned Soroka (shoulder) to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.
Soroka's demotion was telegraphed weeks ago, when it was revealed the shoulder soreness that surfaced early in camp would prevent him from cracking the Braves' Opening Day rotation. The right-hander has since resumed a throwing program and most recently faced hitters in live batting practice, so he could soon be ready to pitch in a simulated or minor-league game. He'll still need multiple outings to get his arm conditioned for a starter's workload, making it unlikely that he'll resurface in the big leagues until late April or early May, if an opening in the rotation even exists at that time.
