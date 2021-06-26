Soroka suffered a complete re-tear of his Achilles tendon Thursday and will require season-ending surgery.
Soroka felt a pop in his right Achilles while walking to the clubhouse Thursday, and an MRI revealed that he'll be forced to miss the rest of the season. The right-hander also underwent surgery on his Achilles tendon in late May, but he fully healed recently and had resumed throwing exercises. Soroka's surgery will be scheduled in the near future, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be ready for the start of spring training in 2022.