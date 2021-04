Soroka (shoulder) has begun light throwing but remains without a timetable to return to the roster, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Soroka was getting close to a return from Achilles surgery when he suffered a setback with his shoulder in early April. He was shut down from throwing for two weeks. The fact that he's able to throw again is undoubtedly a positive, but he'll still have to build his arm strength back up before pushing for a return to game action.