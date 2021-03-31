Soroka (Achilles) threw two innings in Tuesday's Grapefruit League finale and was happy with the results, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. "It was kind of nice that I got into trouble a little bit," Soroka said. "I had to get out there and keep making pitches just like I would during the season. That's something you don't feel in sim games."

The right-hander did give up a solo homer to Boston prospect Jarren Duran, but Soroka struck out two batters in his first inning of work then used his sinker to induce a game-ending double play from Jeter Downs in his second frame. It was Soroka's first game action since tearing his Achilles tendon last August, and while he will still need some time at Atlanta's alternate training site to continue his recovery, the team hasn't ruled out him rejoining the rotation before the end of April.