Braves' Mike Soroka: Scheduled for live BP
Soroka (shoulder) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Sunday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Soroka is apparently throwing pain-free, which is an encouraging sign after the right-hander was shut down with a shoulder strain earlier in camp. While the 21-year-old is certainly trending in the right direction, he still isn't expected to break camp with the Braves.
