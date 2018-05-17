Soroka was scratched from his scheduled start against the Cubs on Thursday and placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right shoulder strain.

It's unclear when Soroka suffered the injury at this point, but he'll be forced to miss at least the next week as a result. Mark Bowman of MLB.com relayed that the early thought is the 20-year-old will be ready to make his next start, though the Braves figure to proceed cautiously with one of their top prospects. With the DL stint backdated to May 14, Soroka will be eligible to return May 24 should he be ready. Max Fried was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding roster move and will start in place of Soroka against the Cubs on Thursday.