The Braves have not announced when and where Soroka's next start will be, but he may have earned another turn Sunday at home against the Giants, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

As O'Brien says, Soroka was so sharp and poised in his big-league debut Tuesday that it might be difficult to send him back to Triple-A without at least giving the home fans a chance to see him make a start this weekend in Atlanta. It makes sense on paper, as the Braves' other potential option for the opening in the rotation this weekend would be Anibal Sanchez, who is on the disabled list with a hamstring injury. Even if Sanchez is ready to come off the DL and start one of this weekend's games, it's hard to make the case that he is a significant upgrade over the 20-year-old phenom. One of the many things that makes Soroka unique is that he won't need his innings monitored carefully this season, as he was able to throw 143 and 153.2 innings in 2016 and 2017, respectively. It may be in everyone's best interest (other than Sanchez) if Soroka is given the chance to stick in the big-league rotation over the rest of the season. He should be rostered in even shallower mixed leagues, as the vast majority, and possibly all of his remaining 2018 innings will come in the majors.