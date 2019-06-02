Braves' Mike Soroka: Secures sixth victory
Soroka (6-1) earned the win Saturday versus the Tigers by allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits over 6.2 innings. He struck out five and walked none.
It's the first time Soroka has allowed more than one earned run in a start this season. He likely would have been able to finish seven innings, but he was pulled after giving up an unearned run on a triple from Niko Goodrum with two outs in the seventh. The 21-year-old has a 1.41 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 51:15 K:BB through 57.1 innings and lines up to pitch Friday at Miami.
