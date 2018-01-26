Soroka was invited to major-league spring training by the Braves on Friday.

Soroka excelled at the Double-A level in 2017, sporting a 2.75 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 26 starts with Mississippi. The 20-year-old only allowed 10 home runs in 153.2 innings, while holding a 125:34 K:BB. He will get his first opportunity to go up against major-league hitting come this spring, and should slide into Triple-A Gwinnett's staff to begin the 2018 season.