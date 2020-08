Soroka will undergo surgery on his torn right Achilles tendon within the next week, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Soroka landed awkwardly after throwing a pitch Monday against the Mets and had to be helped off the field. He'll miss at minimum the rest of this season, and a longer recovery timeline could see him miss time at the start of the 2021 campaign as well. The Braves have yet to announce who will take his place in the rotation.