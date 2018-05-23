Braves' Mike Soroka: Set to throw bullpen this week
Soroka (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session later this week, Stephen Pianovich of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander played catch Monday without any issues, so his rehab will progress to the next stage. There's still no timetable for Soroka's return to the Braves rotation, but expect the organization to be very cautious with the 20-year-old.
