Braves' Mike Soroka: Settles for no-decision
Soroka allowed one run on three hits with three walks and three strikeouts across seven innings during a no-decision against the Nationals on Wednesday.
It wasn't a great day for the K/BB, but Soroka still pitched plenty well enough to win. Although the Braves still captured the victory, the bullpen gave up three runs and left Soroka with a no-decision. Still, the rookie is 10-2 with a 2.37 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 94 strikeouts in 114 innings this season. Soroka will look for his 11th win at the Twins on Monday.
