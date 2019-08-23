Soroka allowed two earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out five across seven innings Thursday against the Marlins. He did not factor into the decision.

Soroka held the Marlins scoreless through six innings, prior to allowing a two-run double to Starlin Castro in his final frame. His dominance was highlighted from the second to sixth innings, when he retired 13 consecutive batters. He achieved those results by effectively keeping the Marlins from hitting the ball in the air, recording 17 of his 21 outs from either a groundball or strikeout. Soroka has now turned in five consecutive quality starts, working no fewer than 6.2 innings in an outing in that span. That stretch has aided his already strong ratios, as he now has a 2.41 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with 112 strikeouts across 141.2 innings for the season. He'll look to keep things going in his next appearance, currently scheduled for Tuesday at Toronto.