Braves' Mike Soroka: Sharp again at Triple-A on Thursday
Soroka gave up two runs on five hits over 5.2 innings while striking out eight for Triple-A Gwinnett in Thursday's loss to Rochester.
The right-hander came away with a no-decision, but otherwise it was another outstanding performance. Soroka threw 55 of 78 pitches for strikes and now has a 13:1 K:BB through his first 10.2 innings at Triple-A, showing the same sharp command he did at the lower levels of the minors. The Braves have no reason to rush him -- the 20-year-old isn't even on the 40-man roster yet -- so Soroka may have to content himself with dominating the International League for the next few months, but from a talent and skills standpoint he appears to be more than ready for his big-league debut.
