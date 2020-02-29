Braves' Mike Soroka: Sharp in spring debut
Soroka tossed two scoreless innings Friday in his Grapefruit League debut, allowing three hits and striking out three, Gabriel Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Facing a Yankees split-squad lineup containing regulars like DJ LeMahieu, Gleyber Torres and Gio Urshela, Soroka didn't give up any hard contact and needed only 20 pitches (16 strikes) to complete his afternoon. After having his spring debut slightly delayed due to some tightness in his right adductor, the 22-year-old looked healthy and focused, and he remains on track to get the Opening Day nod for Atlanta.
