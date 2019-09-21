Soroka is likely to be limited to four or five innings and will have a pitch count in his next start, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Soroka has thrown nearly 180 innings, tripling the mark he posted in 2018. Now that the Braves have clinched the NL East it's not particularly surprising that the team will limit their promising 22-year-old starter to close the regular season.

More News
Our Latest Stories