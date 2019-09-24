Soroka will likely be capped around 65-to-70 pitches Wednesday against the Royals, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

This was expected, as the Braves have already clinched the NL East and Soroka has thrown triple the amount of innings he posted in 2018. Across four starts this month, the 22-year-old owns a 3.68 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 22:6 K:BB in 22 innings.