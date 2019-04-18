Soroka is expected to be available for at least 90 pitches in his start Thursday against the Diamondbacks, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

As is often the case with young pitchers, Soroka's workload has been limited early this season with his long-term health in mind. Over his first two outings at Triple-A Gwinnett, Soroka -- who missed most of spring training with a shoulder injury -- tossed 49 and 70 pitches. He should be able to bump up that count Thursday in his 2019 MLB debut, but don't expect the Braves to keep him in for much more than 100 pitches. Even with the loose restriction on tap, Soroka could still work deep enough into the game to deliver value in DFS contests.