Braves' Mike Soroka: Shoulder acting up again
Soroka will be shut down from throwing for four or five days after his shoulder discomfort returned Friday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Shoulder inflammation ended Soroka's rookie season prematurely, and the issue hasn't gone away. He felt some discomfort while lifting weights in January, and while he was able to begin spring training normally, the issue quickly resurfaced. If he's able to return to his throwing program without further delays and if his spring proceeds without further setbacks, he'll still have time to compete for a rotation spot. The Braves may take a longer-term outlook with the young pitcher, though, especially given that Touki Toussaint should be an adequate fifth starter.
