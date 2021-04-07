Soroka (Achilles) felt right shoulder discomfort while pitching at the Braves' alternate site Tuesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. There is no structural damage, but Soroka will be shut down for two weeks.

General manager Alex Anthopolous suggested last month that Soroka could return to the Atlanta rotation by mid-April, but in light of this setback, that's out the window. All bets are off as far as a possible return date goes; Soroka will need time for the inflammation in his shoulder to calm down before he can ramp back up. He had been working his way back from a torn Achilles' tendon.