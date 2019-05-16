Soroka (4-1) picked up the win in Wednesday's 4-0 victory over the Cardinals, giving up three hits and three walks over seven scoreless innings while striking out three.

The right-hander ran into serious trouble in the third inning, loading the bases on two walks and a HBP with one out, but Soroka coaxed a double-play grounder out of Paul Goldschmidt to escape the jam. The 21-year-old has yet to give up more than a single run in any of his six starts since his promotion, and Soroka will take a dazzling 0.98 ERA and 34:14 K:BB through 36.2 innings into his next outing Monday in San Francisco.