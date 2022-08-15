Soroka (Achilles) will begin a rehab assignment at High-A Rome on Tuesday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Soroka resumed facing hitters in early July, but his recovery process was slowed when he was hit in the knee by a comebacker while pitching in live batting practice. The right-hander will likely require a fairly lengthy rehab assignment and isn't expected to rejoin the major-league club until at least September.

