Soroka (Achilles) will begin a rehab assignment at High-A Rome on Tuesday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Soroka resumed facing hitters in early July, but his recovery process was slowed when he was hit in the knee by a comebacker while pitching in live batting practice. The right-hander will likely require a fairly lengthy rehab assignment and isn't expected to rejoin the major-league club until at least September.
More News
-
Braves' Mike Soroka: Nearing simulated games•
-
Braves' Mike Soroka: Unlikely to return until September•
-
Braves' Mike Soroka: Completes bullpen session•
-
Braves' Mike Soroka: No timeline for rehab assignment•
-
Braves' Mike Soroka: Making encouraging progress•
-
Braves' Mike Soroka: Ready to face hitters•