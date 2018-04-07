Soroka (1-0) tossed five scoreless innings in his debut for Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday, scattering three hits and a walk while striking out five in a win over Norfolk.

The right-hander's march up the ladder in the Braves' organization has been relentless, and his first exposure to hitters at the highest level of the minors was apparently no more of a challenge than any of his other stops. Soroka won't turn 21 until August and isn't yet on the 40-man roster, so it's tough to project him for a big-league debut in 2018, but if he keeps pitching like this, Atlanta could be sorely tempted to find room for him in its rotation in the second half.