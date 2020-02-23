Play

Soroka tweaked his groin and will have his spring debut pushed back to later this week, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander apparently suffered the injury a couple days ago while throwing live batting practice. The fact the Braves are only pushing back Soroka by a few days rather than shutting him down indicates the injury is a minor concern, but it's worth keeping eye on his status until he's fully cleared of the issue.

