Soroka's next start has been pushed back to Sunday against the Mets, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

He was going to be capped at 65-to-70 pitches if he stayed on turn to start Wednesday, but that plan has been scratched. Soroka will now be able to start Game 3 of the NLDS on two extra day's rest. Josh Tomlin gets a spot start Wednesday against the Royals.