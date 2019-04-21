Braves' Mike Soroka: Sticking in rotation
Soroka is listed as the probable starter for Wednesday's game in Cincinnati.
Soroka pitched well enough in his season debut for the Braves that it was expected he would remain in the rotation, and this serves as confirmation. Touki Toussaint, who was lit up for seven earned runs in 1.1 innings Saturday, would be the likely odd man out with Mike Foltynewicz (elbow) set to return next week. It is also possible the Braves would go with a six-man rotation in the short term. Regardless, Soroka's spot seems safe for now.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Callup: Chavis worth your time?
The struggling Red Sox call up Michael Chavis to help fill an injury gap at second base, but...
-
They might be aces
Heath Cummings takes a look at five young pitchers who may just be making their ace turn.
-
FBT Podcast: Dropometer; Week 5
The whole Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on all the issues on Friday's show, plus...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start