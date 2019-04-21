Soroka is listed as the probable starter for Wednesday's game in Cincinnati.

Soroka pitched well enough in his season debut for the Braves that it was expected he would remain in the rotation, and this serves as confirmation. Touki Toussaint, who was lit up for seven earned runs in 1.1 innings Saturday, would be the likely odd man out with Mike Foltynewicz (elbow) set to return next week. It is also possible the Braves would go with a six-man rotation in the short term. Regardless, Soroka's spot seems safe for now.

