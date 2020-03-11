Braves' Mike Soroka: Strong outing against Astros
Soroka allowed one hit and three walks over four scoreless innings in Tuesday's split-squad game against the Astros. He struck out two.
The young right-hander hasn't quite been in midseason form this spring -- he has a 7:5 K:BB through 8.2 innings -- but Soroka continues to get stretched out and remains on pace to handle the Opening Day assignment for Atlanta.
