Soroka threw two perfect innings of relief while striking out two in Thursday's split-squad game against the Tigers.

Coming on after starter Sean Newcomb, Soroka breezed through a Detroit roster full of big-league bats, with future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera being one of his strikeout victims. The 20-year-old may not have the raw upside of some of the other top Braves pitching prospects, but Soroka's polish and poise are exceptional and as yet he's had no difficulty at any minor-league level. He's not yet on the 40-man roster, but if he handled Triple-A hitters the way he did Double-A hitters as a teenager last year, he could force his way into the rotation picture in Atlanta before the year is done.