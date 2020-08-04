Soroka suffered a torn right Achilles tendon in Monday's game against the Mets and will miss the rest of the season.

This was the worst-case scenario, but it seemed likely given the fact that Soroka couldn't walk off the field under his own power. He suffered the injury while bouncing off the mound to field a groundball. In 2015, Adam Wainwright missed five months with a torn Achilles while Jason Grilli missed nine. Zach Britton missed almost seven months in 2018 after undergoing the procedure. Ian Anderson and Tucker Davidson are options to be promoted from the Braves' alternate training site to take Soroka's spot in the rotation.