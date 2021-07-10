Soroka underwent surgery on his Achilles tendon this week that Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said was successful, McClain Baxley of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The right-hander first tore the tendon last August, but his initial rehab process went far from smoothly as he dealt with a sore shoulder before needing a cleanup procedure on the tendon in mid-May and then tearing it again June 24. Having undergone three surgeries on his Achilles in less than a year, it's impossible to predict what the timeline for Soroka's recovery will be, both because of the risk of further issues and the fact that the team will be extra-cautious with him.