Soroka will be the Braves' starter for their Opening Day contest against the Mets on July 24.

Soroka was dominant for the Braves last season, recording a 2.68 ERA and 1.11 WHIP over 29 starts, and he'll now serve as the team's youngest starter in franchise history. The team said in late June that they will be cautious with their starters to begin the season, so the 22-year-old may not see the innings counts that he's been used to in the past. However, manager Brian Snitker's announcement Tuesday signals the confidence that the Braves have in Soroka heading into the season.