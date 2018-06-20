Soroka allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks over 4.2 innings in Tuesday's win over the Blue Jays. He struck out two but did not factor into the decision.

Soroka received plenty of run support from his offense Tuesday but wasn't able to work deep enough into the contest to qualify for the win. The rookie allowed an incredible six doubles over his 4.2 innings of work, tying the Blue Jays' Marco Estrada for the most doubles surrendered in a single game this season. The 20-year-old has been a bit of a mixed bag this season, allowing one or fewer runs in three of his five starts, but surrendering a combined eight runs over 8.2 innings in his two poor outings. He'll look to bounce back Monday against the Reds.