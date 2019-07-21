Soroka (10-2) took the loss Saturday as the Nats topped Atlanta 5-3, giving up four runs on nine hits and two walks over six innings while striking out four.

The right-hander gave up more than three earned runs for the second time in his last three starts and only the third time this season, leading to his first loss since April 18. Soroka will carry a 2.46 ERA and 86:24 K:BB through 102.1 innings into his next outing Friday in Philadelphia.