Braves' Mike Soroka: Takes tough loss
Soroka (10-3) allowed two earned runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out one across six innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Blue Jays.
Soroka allowed two runs in the first inning, surrendering four of his eight hits in the process. However, he settled in from there to throw five scoreless frames while letting the Blue Jays collect only four hits. It is worth noting that the Braves pulled Soroka after just 79 pitches, likely in an effort to keep his workload in check. Nevertheless, Soroka extended his quality start streak to six outings and now has a terrific 2.44 ERA and 1.09 WHIP across 147.2 innings for the season. He'll to keep things going in his next start, currently scheduled to be a rematch against Toronto on Monday.
