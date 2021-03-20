Atlanta GM Alex Anthopoulos suggested Friday that Soroka (Achilles) could rejoin the rotation by mid-April, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Peaking during the broadcast of Friday's Grapefruit League contest, Anthopoulos noted that Soroka looked good covering first base during his simulated game earlier in the day, and his ability to play defense without issue is one of the final hurdles in his recovery from Achilles surgery. Manager Brian Snitker later indicated that the right-hander hadn't yet hit and run from the batter's box. A late April or early May return to action still seems likely for Soroka, but the team is open to the idea of bringing him back sooner if he proves he's ready.