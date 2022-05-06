Soroka (Achilles) hasn't had any setbacks in his recovery process and has been doing some mound work recently, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Soroka hasn't appeared in a game since August of 2020 due to an Achilles. His most recent surgery was in early July of 2021, and it's encouraging that he's now able to throw off a mound. The team is hopeful that the right-hander will be able to return to game action around the All-Star break, but he'll need to build up before the team is able to pinpoint a return date.