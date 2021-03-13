Soroka (Achilles) will throw in a simulated game Saturday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Soroka threw two innings during a simulated game Sunday, and he'll have another throwing session less than a week later. The right-hander has progressed well in his recovery from a torn Achilles tendon, but Atlanta still hasn't provided a timetable for his return.
