Soroka (Achilles) will throw a simulated game Friday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Soroka continues to build up carefully as he makes his way back from a torn Achilles tendon. His expected return date remains unclear, but given where he is in his recovery, a return in late April or early May seems likely.
