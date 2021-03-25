Soroka (Achilles) threw another simulated game Wednesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Soroka has been building up carefully as he works his way back from Achilles surgery. His return timeline still isn't entirely clear, but it's possible he returns before the end of April.
