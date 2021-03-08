Soroka (Achilles) pitched two innings during a simulated game Sunday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Soroka had been taking part in fielding drills to begin spring training while working his way back from a torn Achilles tendon, but he progressed in his recovery Sunday. An official said that the right-hander looked "very good" during his outing, especially for a pitcher who hasn't appeared in a game in seven months. His velocity was slightly below his average speed, but the official said that the below-average velocity was to be expected at this point in his recovery. Soroka still doesn't have a timetable to return to the starting rotation, but he's made good progress in his recovery so far.
