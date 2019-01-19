Soroka won't be restricted during spring training but the Braves are expected to closely monitor him, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Soroka started five games during the 2018 campaign before being shut down due to a shoulder injury. While manager Brian Snitker has no intention of restricting Soroko, he'll likely take it slow with the 21-year-old right-hander to prevent any further issues.

