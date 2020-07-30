Soroka did not factor in the decision in Wednesday's matchup against the Rays, tossing 5.1 innings and allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out five.

Soroka wasn't quite as effective as in his Opening Day start, but he exited the game with a chance to win after tossing 82 pitches -- 49 for strikes -- in 5.1 frames. The right-hander breezed through four scoreless innings before allowing an unearned run in the fifth inning and putting the first two runners on base in the sixth, both of whom came around to score after Soroka's departure. Soroka's next scheduled start will come at home Monday against the Mets.