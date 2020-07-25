Soroka tossed six scoreless innings in Friday's loss to the Mets but didn't factor into the decision. He allowed four hits and no walks while striking out three.

Soroka served as the youngest Opening Day starter in franchise history Friday, and he rose to the occasion by stifling the Mets' offense as he picked up a quality start. However, the Braves' bats were quieted by Jacob deGrom, so Soroka had to settle for a no-decision. The 22-year-old posted a 2.68 ERA and 142:41 K:BB over 174.2 innings with the Braves last season. His next start should come at home Wednesday against the Rays.