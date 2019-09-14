Soroka (12-4) threw six shutout innings while allowing one hit with three walks and four strikeouts to earn a victory against the Nationals on Friday.

This was his best outing in more than a month when he threw seven shutout frames against the Marlins on Aug. 10. The three walks was more than normal for him, but he still only permitted four baserunners. Soroka dropped his ERA to 2.57 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 130 strikeouts in 164.2 innings this season. Soroka will start again Thursday at home against the Phillies.